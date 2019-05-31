GENERIC: Flooding in Missouri
(Associated Press)

HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A body was found in floodwaters in Henry County on Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies and crews with the Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a male from Truman Lake near Tebo Creek.

The area has been impacted by the record high water levels across the area.

The authorities found personal effects on the body.

They believe that the person is a drowning victim and said the death doesn’t initially appear suspicious in nature.

An autopsy will be performed to officially determine cause of death, however.

The investigation in ongoing.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.