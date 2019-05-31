UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the drowning victim as 57-year-old Lane Panasuk from Butte, MT.
HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A body was found in floodwaters in Henry County on Thursday night.
Just before 9 p.m., deputies and crews with the Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a male from Truman Lake near Tebo Creek.
The area has been impacted by the record high water levels across the area.
The authorities found personal effects on the body.
They believe that the person is a drowning victim and said the death doesn’t initially appear suspicious in nature.
An autopsy will be performed to officially determine cause of death, however.
The investigation in ongoing.
