KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the basement of a Northland home after a fire.
Police were called about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5600 block of North Poe when someone called and said they heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they saw a fire in the basement.
While putting out the fire, a body was found. What caused that person’s death is unknown.
An adult man who was at the house is being questioned by detectives.
The police said they will release more information as the investigation continues.
