KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Bob Sutton has been fired as defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward," head coach Andy Reid said in a written statement.
Sutton had been the team’s defensive coordinator since the 2013 season. He was the longest-tenured active defensive coordinator at the time of his firing.
Kansas City finished the 2018 season ranked 31st in the NFL for total yards allowed.
The team has not announced plans to replace Sutton at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.