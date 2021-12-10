KANSAS (KCTV) --- Friday night, a funeral procession brought Bob Dole’s casket into his hometown of Russell, KS for a public viewing at a local mortuary. Saturday, there will be a second public viewing followed by a service at Saint Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, then a ceremony in Topeka.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, a government plane landed in Salina to bring Bob Dole back to Kansas one last time.
His widow, Elizabeth Dole, a mighty political figure and former United States Senator herself, was onboard the plane returning from his funeral in Washington, DC. Dole’s casket was lowered from the plane. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly stood on the tarmac then led the Kansas delegation in a procession to Russell, Kansas.
Earlier in the day, his funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral followed a day of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Among those who spoke: President Joe Biden, who served in the Senate with him for 25 years, retired US Senator from Kansas, Pat Roberts, and Dole’s daughter, Robin.
“I found Bob to be a man of principle, pragmatism and enormous integrity,” said Biden.
“I will miss him so much. I think I will still talk to him every night. I love you dad. I promise you will never walk alone,” said Robin Dole, tearing up.
“I think the good Lord touched Bob’s hand and told him it was time to come home,” said Roberts.
Dole died at the age of 98. He represented Kansas in the US Senate for 27 years and was the Republican nominee for president in 1996.
He also fought in World War II. One of several memorial ceremonies Friday was at the World War II Memorial, the creation of which Dole played a key role in. Actor Tom Hanks honored him for that and for his service.
“He lost the use of his limb and part of his once strong shoulders on a cold mountain side in Italy to an enemy that was trying to kill him. They failed,” Hanks said.
Saturday afternoon in Topeka, the Kansas National Guard Casket Team will carry Dole's casket to its position of repose on the second level of the State Capitol. A public ceremony will include remarks by the governor, current senators and former members of Congress from both parties.
After that, Dole's casket and family will return to Washington, DC.
