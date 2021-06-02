KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Fire Department successfully rescued a boater from the Missouri River on Wednesday evening.
Fire crews reported to the area of 1000 River Front Road in Kansas City shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Crews on scene say a boater was found and is safe.
Fire department towed the boat to the boat ramp because it broke down.
The boat was dropped in at Kaw Point and was tied to a rock. The boater called for help.
