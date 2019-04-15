FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Shawn Parcells is now accused of misrepresenting who he is. It comes from the Board of Healing Arts, the agency that supervises doctors and medical professionals. In a new court filing, Parcells is accused.
All of that violates state statues.
The Board of Healing Arts is asking a judge to step in and block Shawn Parcells from further harm, and those allegations of harm are piling up.
KCTV5 has exposed evidence of fraud and deception across the United States. Family after family have said they thought Shawn Parcells was a doctor because he either said that or gave them that impression.
He’s not and families said he took their money, desecrated their loved ones and never provided a final autopsy report. Some cases involve newborns, others involve mothers and fathers. All are heartbreaking, most families doubt they will ever get answers.
Families said they are glad something is finally being done about Shawn Parcells, but question why it took so long.
KCTV5 asked Parcells for a response in regard to him saying that he is, “no different than a physician assistant or nurse specializing in forensic medicine.” He sent KCTV5 a lengthy rambling email saying in part,
“I am not going to hide. You want to accuse me, then prove to me how I broke the law and "practiced medicine" when I have never done such a thing.”
Parcells claims what he does is offer a scientific opinion, not a medical one.
“People are missing the point here and it is hurting science. It is only delaying us and because I do work for the defense then NO one likes me and wants me gone because I actually make the other side do their job.”
Shawn Parcells will be back in court on Friday. Right now, he faces a temporary restraining order. KCTV5’s investigative unit will keep you posted on what happens next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.