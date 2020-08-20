Football generic

File photo.

 (Pixabay)
OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- The Blue Valley School District confirms the entire Blue Valley West football team is in quarantine after three individuals "associated with the football team" tested positive.
 
It's unknown if the positive tests were from staff members or players.
 
The quarantine order includes practices and games. The team cannot participate in any activity "no earlier than Sept. 1"
 
The recommendation was made by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. 

