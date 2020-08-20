OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- The Blue Valley School District confirms the entire Blue Valley West football team is in quarantine after three individuals "associated with the football team" tested positive.
It's unknown if the positive tests were from staff members or players.
The quarantine order includes practices and games. The team cannot participate in any activity "no earlier than Sept. 1"
The recommendation was made by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.