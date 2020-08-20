OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- Blue Valley students, parents and staff members will find out on Friday the district's plan for starting school.
On Tuesday night, the district's board of education voted to rescind Johnson County's gating criteria --- and instead, follow state guidelines using the most localized data available.
A committee includes pediatricians, a representative of the Johnson County Health Department, the teachers' association and the school.
The decision will be about whether classes will be in person or a combination.
It will be in place for the first four weeks of school.
