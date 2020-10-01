OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Two Blue Valley North boys soccer teams are quarantining following a positive COVID-19 test by someone associated with the programs, according to the Blue Valley School District.
The district sent out a note to parents Wednesday afternoon notifying them of some of the details surrounding the exposure of players and staff associated with the junior varsity and "C" teams.
In the letter, the school district notes that members of the team have been in contact with a high-risk exposure between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28. They also mention a low-risk exposure from Sept. 21. The team members are quarantining for two weeks.
A spokeswoman with the district told KCTV5 that the district has been cooperating with the Johnson County Health Department, and that the county directed the soccer team members to quarantine to be safe.
The school district maintains a dashboard to monitor and publicize COVID-19 numbers, but does not release personal information and does not distinguish between positive staff members and positive students.
