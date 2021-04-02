OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley School District will reconsider its mask requirement at a School Board hearing next week, the Blue Valley Board of Education said to parents in a letter Thursday night.
The letter states that the meeting, set for next Tuesday, is at the request of a district parent challenging the mask mandate at Blue Valley schools. The hearing is mandated under Senate Bill 40, the letter states.
"The new legislation gives local boards of education sole authority to take actions in response to the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency related to school closures, learning modes and COVID-19 mitigation efforts," the letter states. "The legislation also provides that employees, students, and parents or guardians of students who are unhappy with the COVID-19 interventions in place may request a hearing."
If the parent who requested the hearing is not happy with its result, they may file a civil suit in Johnson County District Court.
The letter states that whatever the School Board decides, the district will have to go along with---That may include lifting the district's mask mandate.
The letter in its entirety is as follows:
Blue Valley families,
With 40 days remaining in the school year, masks continue to be an important part of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts to keep all students in school full time. This message is to make you aware of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 at the request of a Blue Valley parent challenging the district’s mask requirement. The hearing is mandated under new legislation found in Senate Bill 40 (SB 40).
The new legislation gives local boards of education sole authority to take actions in response to the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency related to school closures, learning modes and COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The legislation also provides that employees, students, and parents or guardians of students who are unhappy with the COVID-19 interventions in place may request a hearing.
If the complainant is dissatisfied with the hearing decision, that person can file a civil action in the district court. Ultimately, if the findings are not in favor of the district’s mask mandate, the district may be compelled to modify its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including elimination of the district-wide mask requirement.
We are committed to keeping you updated on any developments. More details on SB 40 can be found on the State of Kansas website.
Sincerely,
The Blue Valley Board of Education
