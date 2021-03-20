NCAA Abilene Christian Texas Basketball

Texas' Kai Jones, left, defends against Abilene Christian's Joe Pleasant (32) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A Blue Valley Northwest alum knocked out the Texas Longhorns from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Joe Pleasant hit two free throws with under two seconds left to give Abilene Christian a one-point victory against the Longhorns.

He came into the game shooting 59 percent from the charity stripe this season, making the shots even more clutch.

It was the Big 12's first loss of the tournament.

