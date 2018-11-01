OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a Blue Valley North High School teacher that has been removed from the district.
A performing arts teacher at Blue Valley North is under investigation for inappropriate conduct with students.
A school district spokesman says the teacher is no longer working for the district.
We are not naming the teacher as charges have not yet been filed.
This teacher began working at the school in 2016.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more details on air and in the app.
