OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) –A special day across the Blue Valley School District as hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money was handed out.
Teams from the Blue Valley Educational Foundation went to each school to give grants to 137 teachers.
Some of this money will go to coding and robotics.
Every school got a grant to improve the building.
The parents as teachers' program also got some money.
The foundation is also handing out more money than ever to help the students' mental well being as well.
In all, more than $297,000 was given away!
After 27 years, those with the foundation say this part of the job never gets old.
