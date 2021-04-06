BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- The City of Blue Springs on Tuesday voted to renew its 1/2-cent Park Sales Tax.
Around 80 percent of votes approved of it being renewed, unofficial results show.
The parks sales tax funds repairs, renovations and replacements to the city's parks and trails facilities.
It will also be used to fund improvements to any parks.
Per state law, funding generated from the tax can only be used on parks.
