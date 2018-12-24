BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- High schoolers throughout Blue Springs gathered Monday night to say farewell to three classmates killed in a wreck over the weekend.
The boys who died were all sophomores, but this school is where they were all together, before spreading to different high schools.
It was a solemn reunion for classmates, at least 200 of them.
They were at the school to remember three teens who died Saturday when the car they were in crested a hill, clipped another car and landed in a ravine.
Nick Fordham was the social butterfly, a friend to anyone he met.
Darrien Wormack was a star running back, hoping to play at the college level like two of his brothers.
Kaylen Wright was a newer friend. All were 15 or 16 years old.
Before releasing balloons, the father of Fordham’s girlfriend told the teens to take a lesson from the boys’ passing so their deaths would not be in vain.
It’s something Darrien’s girlfriend echoed.
“A lot of teenagers are not very smart about driving because they don’t think anything will happen to them. But this is a lesson learned that anything can happen at any point in time,” said Kristen Wheeler, Victim’s Girlfriend.
Another message: tell your parents and siblings you love them.
You never know which day will be your last.
