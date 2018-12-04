Blue Springs student raises spirits throughout school with high-fives

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Sometimes the simplest gesture can make a real difference in someone's day.
One Blue Springs sixth-grader is raising spirits in his whole school.
Evan Epperson started giving classmates high-fives in the hallway at Brittany Hill Middle School at the beginning of the school year. Now, it is something everyone looks forward to.
Every day after lunch, Evan stands outside his classroom to greet the seventh-graders as they head to the cafeteria.
“Evan just does it on his own, and he always has a big smile. The kids look forward to it every day,” principal Brett Lyon.
There are about 285 kids at Brittany Hill, and that’s a lot of high-fives. Evan likes to switch it up sometimes, too.
“Somedays, he’ll give a nice high five and others he may try and like, ‘Whoop! Oh, you missed,’ and he’ll smile and then we’ll do double high fives,” seventh-grader Raiden Paniagua.
Raiden says Evan’s high-fives make him smile.
“It makes my heart so happy,” Evan’s mom, Tisha Vangorp, said.
Vangorp says it was a relief to see her son, who lights up her life, bring so much joy to others.
“There’s always that fear as a parent that he’s going to be treated differently and that is definitely not the case,” she said.
Evan’s small act of kindness has a special place in a lot of students’ hearts.
“It was a little bit of a boring walk, but now that Evan is here, we have a special opportunity right now to walk down to the lunchroom give him high-five or knuckles whatever he chooses,” Raiden said. “But he’s a very funny, bright kid.”
Lyon says it just shows all the kids are learning how important it is to be kind.
“Kindness spreads, and that’s what we’re seeing, more people are catching on and there’s a lot more smiles and a lot more high-fives here at Brittany Hill Middle School,” he said.
Tomorrow, Evan will find his spot outside his classroom and do it all over again.
