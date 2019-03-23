BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) --- After Kansas City Water announced late Friday evening that flooding conditions have hurt its treatment efforts for cryptosporidium, the city of Blue Springs temporarily shut down its water intake from Kansas City.
Blue Springs said its water supply will not be impacted by the move.
"During this time of year, the City of Blue Springs uses around 4 million gallons per day and the 1 million gallons per day we take from KC can be easily offset by our other suppliers," the city said in a statement.
Those other supplies include sources from Independence and the Tri-County Water Authority.
The state told KC Water its situation did not match the criteria to be an emergency, but did say they needed to notify customers. A boil water advisory has not been issued.
The City of Lee's Summit also said it has not purchased water from KC Water since March 21. They will purchase water from Independence until the issues are resolved.
"Although the state of Missouri considers this a nonemergency, the City will continue to monitor the situation with both KC Water and the City of Independence," the city said in a statement. "Lee’s Summit Water Utilities is fully committed to providing reliable and safe drinking water for our residents and customers."
