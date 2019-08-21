BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Blue Springs is one of the last school districts heading back to school.
Teachers and faculty are coming back with a new sense of pride as niche.com rated Blue Springs the best school district in the Kansas City area. This is the second year in a row the district has received this distinction.
New facilities like the Freshman Wing of Blue Springs South High School bring an exciting energy to the first day of school this year.
A lot of factors went into this rating like standardized test scores, diversity, quality of teachers and comments from students and parents.
The survey also looked at the amount of extracurricular and technical programs the districts offered.
Assistant Superintendent Bob Jerome says he’s proud of the faculty and they try to reach success on a personal level.
“I think it’s trying to connect with each and every kid in your district,” Jerome said. “I think that success, it depends on what those individual kids that come through your doors need every day. Some kids need to be taken care of socially and emotionally and then their academics will follow. Other kids need to be pushed to achieve the highest they can in the classroom and go to whatever college and career they pursue it comes down to every individual kid and trying to provide them avenues for success.”
