Blue Springs police asking for information on theft of firearms
Maggie Holmes

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) — A $5,000 reward will be offered up to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Blue Springs.

Police said that in the early morning hours of Saturday March 2, an unknown suspect broke into Patriot Pawn & Guns, in the 1100 block of SW 7 Highway, stealing several firearms from the premises.

Officers from the Blue Springs Police Department discovered that entry had been made through a window in the front of the store by what appears to be a male burglar.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or by texting ATFKC to 63975.

