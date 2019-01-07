BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Police are currently looking for a dog and its owner after a child was attacked.
Cora, 6, was attacked at a dog park in Blue Springs on Saturday afternoon.
The girl’s mother says she is doing well recovering but the dog did do significant damage.
Cora lost both of her top two teeth and cannot close her mouth. Her face is swollen, and her gum line has been lacerated.
Her mother says she has been incredibly brave and positive through the whole experience.
According to Mom, when Cora woke up from surgery and say herself for the first time she complimented the doctors saying, “Mommy, they did good.”
Blue Springs police confirm they are investigating the incident.
Police say if you know anything about the dog or its owner to contact them.
