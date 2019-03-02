BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – An officer had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after someone crashed into their vehicle.
The crash happened at 2:10 p.m. in the area of Adams Dairy Parkway and Shamrock Lane.
The vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop.
The officer was taken to the hospital. The extent of any injuries is unknown.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
