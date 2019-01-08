BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – The City Council in Blue Springs is looking to make a few changes to the way the municipal government is organized.
The council voted unanimously Monday to call for a special election on April 2 to amend the city charter in multiple ways.
In addition to looking to get rid of duplicate language and increase the minimum age of city councilors and city manager, one ballot question would replace gender-specific pronouns in the charter with gender-neutral ones.
Another ballot question would require that council members and the mayor not be a registered sex offender.
The ballot questions and call for a special election comes after the city’s Charter Review Commission presented findings in December.
In total, voters will decide on 10 questions:
- Replacing gender-specific pronouns with gender-neutral pronouns.
- Removing language providing direction to the City during its transition to a Constitutional Home Rule Charter City in 1994.
- Changing the minimum age of a council member from 21 to 25 and requiring that a council member and mayor not be a registered sex offender.
- Changing the procedure for filling council vacancies so that the person appointed holds the position until the next regular municipal election and shall serve until the end of the current term; providing for public hearings within 30 days for council members subject to forfeiture of office; to continue the current procedure of requiring roll call votes by the council for the second reading of an ordinance, for approval of minutes, for approval of routine items on a consent agenda, or at the request of the Mayor or any council member; and removing reference to the mayor when the city administrator appoints the city clerk with the advice and consent of the mayor and council because the mayor is considered a member of the council.
- Deleting a Section in Article III City Council, which is a duplicate of a Section in Article IV Mayor concerning execution of documents.
- Adding requirements that the city attorney and the city prosecutor be appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of a majority of the entire council and may be removed by a 5/7 majority of the council.
- Changing the minimum age of the city administrator from 21 to 25, clarifying the number of council votes required to remove the city administrator (5/7), and providing that the designation of acting city administrator may be revoked by a majority vote of the Council.
- Allowing for a random number drawing by candidates on the first day of filing for preparation of ballots.
- Allowing city employees to campaign for and contribute to the campaign fund of any candidate for city office and clarifying the penalties for violation of prohibited activity under Article XII.
- Amending Sections related to designation of a special municipal Judge and setting the date of municipal elections to conform to state law.
