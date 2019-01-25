KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Blue Springs 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last year.
Aden J. Kaler faces first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, Blue Springs police responded on a shooting to the 1200 block of Southwest Sunset Avenue. They found the victim, Jayden Lockett, dead in the basement.
A witness told police Lockett had come with Kaler. There was an altercation and shots were fired. A witness stated Lockett and one other suspect had come to the home to rob residents of money and drugs, court records state.
Another witness said Lockett planned to rob someone at the home. He knew he carried a gun. A witness who drove Lockett and Kaler to the house told police they were went there to buy marijuana. He stayed in the car until Kaler came out and told him to leave because there had been gunfire inside.
Kaler was taken into custody on Friday. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.