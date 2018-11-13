FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/CBS) -- Nearly three years after a deadly listeria outbreak, Blue Bell ice cream will be back on store shelves in Kansas City.
Blue Bell Creameries says they will be expanding its distribution area to include the metro and surrounding areas beginning March 18, 2019.
Other cities include Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Sedalia.
Blue Bell halted production in April 2015 after 10 people in four states were hospitalized after eating Listeria-tainted ice cream. Three deaths were reported in Kansas, and the Centers for Disease Control warned against consuming any Blue Bell products.
On April 20, 2015, the company recalled eight million gallons of ice cream. It was forced to lay off 1,450 employees, or more than a third of its workforce, and furlough another 1,400.
“It has always been our goal to return to Kansas City, and we believe that we are in a great position to expand our sales territory next year,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Currently, you can purchase Blue Bell in the southeastern corner of Kansas and southwest Missouri. In 2019, we will be able to include larger portions of both states. We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience.”
No store locations have been released at this time, but ice cream fans can expect to find Blue Bell at most major supermarkets and drug stores when it returns to the area.
In addition to Kansas City, Blue Bell will soon announce more cities it is expanding to next year.
“We are anticipating a busy and successful year ahead,” Lawhorn added. “And our fans can look forward to enjoying many of their favorite flavors and products when Blue Bell returns in 2019.”
To find out where you can currently purchase Blue Bell and for the locations that will be added in March, visit www.bluebell.com/locator.
Blue Bell was founded in 1907 and prior to the recall, it was the nation's number three ice cream maker and sold in 23 states, mostly in the Southeast.
