KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Multi-platinum, award winning artists blink-182 and Lil Wayne are coming to Kansas City this summer.
They are are hitting the road together for the first time ever on a co-headlining tour across North America and will stop at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on Sept. 8. Special guest Neck Deep will join.
The massive 38-city outing will kick off June 27 in Columbus, Ohio, and make stops in Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping September 16 in Cincinnati.
To celebrate the upcoming tour, blink-182 and Lil Wayne recently got together to record a special tour announcement video, featuring a mash-up of their hits "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli." Watch the video here.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at noon at LiveNation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.