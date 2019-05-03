KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The thrill of throwing axes in the heart of downtown will be coming soon.
Blade & Timber says they will open a facility late this summer at 1303 Baltimore Ave. on the west side of the Power & Light District. They will move from its West Bottoms location to the new location.
The new location will offer eleven throwing lanes, beverages and an expanded selection of entertainment including darts and yard games.
Ax throwing is available for anyone ages 10 and up.
In 2017, co-founders Matt Baysinger and Ryan Henrich opened the Blade & Timber in the West Bottoms.
“We work each day to grow Blade & Timber as a brand focused on bringing people together for a remarkable experience,” Baysinger said. “This new location is a huge step to bring our Kansas City community a top-of-the-line ax throwing experience.”
Since opening in Kansas City, Blade & Timber has opened six locations across the U.S. since its beginning in 2017.
“We are excited to continue growing our brand nationally, while staying true to our roots. The Power & Light District allows us to be in the middle of Kansas City’s entertainment,” Henrich said.
