KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New Years Eve might be the biggest overall party night, but the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the biggest single bar night of the year.
It's even earned nicked names like Blackout Wednesday and Drinksgiving.
AAA says it's because of the heavy drinking done by people home for the holidays.
Pre-turkey binges can be harmful. The Kansas Department of transportation reports more crashes on Wednesday than any other day of the year.
From 2012 to 2016, there were 800 deadly crashes nationwide over the holiday week.
Two hundred crashes happened in Kansas, and four of them were deadly.
If you do plan to drink, a Missouri company is helping get you home for free.
Major Brands is teaming up with Lyft for the "Safe Ride Home" program.
You can check their Facebook or Instagram to find the Lyft code.
It's good for a $25 ride that can be used between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday.
