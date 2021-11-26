Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the Legends Outlets for Black Friday.

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the Legends Outlets for Black Friday.

"There’s something to be said about people wanting to be out shopping. Enjoying that experience of picking things out and being able to touch them and see them, said  Jessica Kinsey with Legends Outlets.

A Kansas family said they drove over two hours on Thanksgiving and stayed overnight.

"We’re here from Salina. We started about 9:00 this morning and we started at the Nike store," said Denise Sparacino.

The Sapracinos weren’t the only ones looking to score at Nike. Many customers stood in line waiting for their chance to get in.

Other stores also had their share of customers.

 But the day wasn’t only about savings. Some families saw it as a time to bond and grow closer.

 

