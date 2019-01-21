BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A nasty sight along Adams Dairy Parkway has drivers in Blue Springs crying foul.
The route down Adams Dairy Parkway is scenic, filled with artwork, evergreen trees and wildlife.
“You see deer often,” Du'an Lightfoot, Blue Spring resident, said.
But Lightfoot was one of many drivers who noticed something unusual on the way home Sunday.
“Riding down the street, I thought it was kind of odd,” Lightfoot stated.
Something related to the dozens of starlings his neighbors have spotted this winter.
“There's quite a bit of birds around in the neighborhood,” Matthew Ernst, neighbor, voiced.
But the flock Lightfoot saw wasn't in the air or in a nest. At the intersection by his house the birds were all dead.
“I thought they must have been hit by a truck or something,” Lightfoot explained.
By a count, there's 15 birds scattered from a curb to a median.
“I've never seen anything like that before,” Lightfoot said.
Ernst wasn't the only one as the display caught the eye of dozens on social media wondering what could have killed so many at once.
“I don't know why they'd be turning up dead like that or anything,” Ernst stated.
Municipal offices are closed for the holiday, but KCTV5 left messages asking whether the city was aware of the unsightly mess and whether road crews will clean up the unsightly mess.
“I’d like to know what happened to the birds to make sure there's nothing environmental and to make sure they get it cleaned up,” Lightfoot voiced.
