INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a stabbing and carjacking suspect that occurred on Monday evening.
Officers are investigating a stabbing and carjacking at the Bingham–Waggoner Estate, located at 313 W. Pacific Avenue in Independence that happened around 5:48 p.m.
A City of Independence Parks, Recreation and Tourism volunteer, working at the historic site was assaulted with an edged weapon and carjacked in the parking lot, police said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle is a White 2016 Honda HR-V with Missouri license plate HA0W7Z.
If you know anything about the stabbing and carjacking, please call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816)325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
