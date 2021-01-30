Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tosses the ball towards Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (57) after being sacked during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL Network reports. 

Allen, in a moment of frustration, threw the ball towards the face of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor. 

The throw touched off a bit of a scuffle between the two teams, leading to multiple penalties against the Bills and one against the Chiefs 

Allen was fined $15,000, the report says. 

