TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV) -- A proposed bill in the Kansas Legislature would enact a gun safety red flag act in the state of Kansas.
Red flag gun safety laws would allow police or family members to petition a court to remove guns from a person, at least temporarily.
House Bill 2129 is sponsored by Democratic representatives Jim Ward, Jim Gartner and Freda Warfield.
The bill was introduced on Feb. 4 and has since been referred to the Committee on Federal and State Affairs.
There's no further action planned on it.
You can read the full bill here.
