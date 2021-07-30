USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.
She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she'll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.
Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also decided not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.
MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.
