Big Slick Tickets 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tickets for a new favorite Kansas City tradition benefitting kids go on sale Friday.

The tenth annual Big Slick Celebrity weekend is scheduled for June 7 and 8, with ticket sales for the events starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

The fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital is hosted by metro natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle.

This year’s events include a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium, a celebrity bowling tournament and block party at Pinstripes at Prairiefire and a party and show at the Sprint Center.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to BigSlickKC.org.

