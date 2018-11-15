KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big Slick has a new home. But don't worry, it's still staying in Kansas City.
On Thursday, organizers announced its big party and auction will be held at the Sprint Center next year, inviting more than 5,000 people - up from a previous capacity of 1,500- to its anniversary bash.
It was previously held at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland.
The event brings Hollywood stars and metro-area natives like Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner to Kansas City every summer to raise money for Children's Mercy Hospital.
What started as a poker tournament raising $50K for Children’s Mercy has morphed into a highly anticipated, nationally renowned, annual star-studded weekend that contributes millions to pediatric cancer research.
Now approaching its tenth year, Big Slick has donated more than $8 million to Children’s Mercy.
