KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Big Search organizers are thankful they can confirm 17-year-old Amanda Davis, who was reported missing 48 days ago, and 17-year-old Shallamar Novak, who was reported missing 137 days ago, were both found safe.
Volunteers canvassed the area from October 18-20.
Each day they visited an average of 50 hotels and 94 businesses to distribute booklets of information and fliers with photos of missing youth.
“It was profound to see volunteers that came the first day on Thursday to show up again on Friday, then show up again on Saturday,” said Executive Director Lucy Bloom.
The collective effort generated 53 total leads. Thirty-two of those leads are considered “actionable” and are being followed up on by local law enforcement.
Organizers are already planning another comprehensive search with F.R.E.E. International, Called2rescue and KlassKids within the next eight months.
“We had gone into this saying if just one is found that is worth it for us,” Bloom said.
The group is still searching for 30 other missing children.
You can see all their photos at thebigsearchkc.com.
