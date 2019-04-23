FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Well-known companies and personnel around Kansas City sent KCTV5 statements on the passing of Henry Bloch.
The University of Missouri Kansas City remembers the legacy of Bloch.
“UMKC is celebrating the life of Henry Bloch, one of our biggest supporters and advocates, and the namesake of our Henry W. Bloch School of Management. We are grateful for all he has selflessly given our students and community through the years. He not only leaves a legacy as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but in creating a mindset: the pursuit of excellence by doing something great — and then some."
- UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal, Ph.D., said
“Henry's vision was for the Bloch School to serve Kansas City by pursuing excellence. His vision was for us to serve as Kansas City's business school, supporting the start-ups, the established firms and the nonprofit and governmental organizations that are all critical to our community's well-being. Because of Henry, the Bloch School has developed world-class programs, attracted outstanding faculty and staff, and provided opportunities to students from all walks of life. Henry's life will serve as our inspiration, reminding us to work hard, take risks, fly right and do good.”
- Brian Klaas, Ph.D., dean of the UMKC Henry W. Bloch School of Management, said.
The Jewish Community Relations Bureau reflects on the passing of Bloch.
"The Jewish Community Relations Bureau expresses our deep sorrow at the passing of Henry W. Bloch.
JCRB is proud to have been associated with Henry Bloch for many years, and to have bestowed our Henry W. Bloch Human Relations Award in his honor each year.
Henry Bloch embodied the best of the human spirit. A humble and soft-spoken man, few aspects of community life remain untouched by Henry’s generosity and energy. He was a man devoted to principle, a caring visionary of exemplary character and integrity.
Our organization has striven to reflect his values, integrity, and commitment to justice. Henry’s faith in and support of our mission, and his long-time association with JCRB has greatly honored us. His legacy will live on in Kansas City in so many ways, and we will continue to strive to be worthy of the foundation he helped build for our work.
We offer our deepest condolences to Henry’s family, and to all who were touched by his kindness and generosity. May his memory be a blessing."
The Kansas City Chamber also commented on the passing.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of someone who is truly a Kansas City legend. Henry Bloch was an absolute champion of Kansas City in everything he did. From business endeavors involving H&R Block, to his mentorship, to his philanthropy, and most importantly his character, he was an exceptional man. Henry Bloch was part of the fabric of Kansas City’s entrepreneurial spirit. He was also the chair of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in 1975-1976, the Kansas Citian of the Year in 1978. This award is given to people who have made outstanding contributions to the city, and quite frankly this may be an understatement when it comes to Henry Bloch. Our thoughts are with the Bloch family at this time. His legacy will last generations."
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran sent KCTV5 a statement Tuesday as well.
“I am saddened by the passing of Henry Bloch, who not only started and grew his family-run business in the Kansas City area, but who contributed significant time and resources to improving our region. The community we’re all proud of exists in large part due to Henry Bloch’s vision and philanthropy, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. Robba and I are praying for and extending our deepest thanks to the Bloch family.”
Mayor Sly James' office sent KCTV5 as statement on the passing of Henry Bloch.
"Henry was a great man and a tremendous entrepreneur. He personified the term 'corporate citizen' and was a tireless champion for Kansas City. Henry and Marion's legacy and love for our city will continue to live on through their generous support for higher education at UMKC and research at St. Luke's Hospital, and a commitment to sharing their love of art through tremendous gifts to the Nelson."
