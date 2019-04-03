FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The mayor’s race in Kansas City is a first city history as Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas begin their 2-and-a-half-month campaign.
Kansas City voters face the first mayoral race where neither candidate is a white man and Justus is the first openly gay candidate vying for the spot.
Justus was heralded years ago as the first openly gay State Senator. But she doesn’t campaign on it.
“As a former New Yorker myself who has an open mind, this is amazing to me,” Cherayla Haynes, who is a Kansas City, Missouri voter, said.
At an 18th and Vine barber shop, a client pointed out, what’s not said, actually says a lot.
“People can be exactly who they are without having to wear a t-shirt exclaiming who they are,” Haynes said.
KCTV5 heard the same at Penn Valley’s dog park, where everyone pretty much said, “Oh I didn’t know, but that’s cool.”
“It does definitely speak to, I think, how society everywhere has progressed,” Lily Brown, who is another Kansas City, Missouri voter, said.
So is it just us making a big deal of identity? Not entirely. A headline about Justus in The Advocate, America’s oldest LGBT publication says,
“Justus’ opponent, Quinton Lucas, says he gets that.”
“It really does tell that person who doesn’t think they belong or tells somebody who doesn’t know if there’s something for them, that they can fit in,” Quinton Lucas, Mayoral candidate, said.
Lucas was also struck by how this year’s ticket reflects the electorate in a Midwestern city that some people on the coasts may still see as behind on inclusion, a word Justus used in her victory speech last night.
“If we work together, we are going to have the healthy, safe, diverse, inclusive and equitable neighborhoods that all of us want,” Justus said.
A gay woman versus a black man debating issues, not identity.
“The city kind of, without even necessarily, I think, attaching us to identities but instead to ideas, said that we really are going to give you a chance,” Lucas said.
Justus’ campaign said she would be happy to talk with us on the topic but wasn’t available until Friday.
