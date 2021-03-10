KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Power and Light looked empty on Wednesday compared to usual for the Big 12 Basketball Tournament.
There was no Fan Fest taking up Grand Street. There were no large pep rallies in the KC Live! Block. Attendance at the men’s games at the T-Mobile Center and the women’s games at Municipal Auditorium was capped at 20 percent. A variety of restrictions were in place in consideration of public health.
Just north of the T-Mobile Center a man sat drumming on a plastic bucket. Ed Humes brings his beats to the basketball tournament every year.
“When I do this every year, you look in the back of me, there’s no room. I mean I’m leaning up against a big stage,” Humes recalled.
Wednesday, it was just him and a big open space of closed road.
“It’s a different experience, which you can appreciate, with the fact that it’s not as crowded,” said Bret Pilney, a Big 12 dad representing three schools.
He has kids who attended K-State, Iowa State and KU. Wednesday, he and his wife joined their KSU alumna daughter and her significant other. The couple met cheerleading at KSU.
“We moved in down here not too long ago and we were really excited to have the T-Mobile Center here,” said Laura Fisher, “but we haven’t been able to go yet. So now we’re really excited that this is our first event back.”
Wednesday's K-State/TCU match-up is a repeat of their 2020 pairing. It was during that game that the Big 12 called off the rest of the tournament. A group of three men attending Wednesday’s K-State game were there in 2020 and remember it clearly.
“We knew as we were walking out, I think we might have just seen the last live sporting event in the United States,” recalled K-State alum Ben Kohl.
“I remember checking our phones when the news that Rudy Gobert with the Utah Jazz tested positive. I think at that moment we thought, ‘Oh man, this is going to get real, real quick,’” said fellow alum Scott McFarland.
When asked how this year was different, many remarked on the crowd size or how great it felt to be back after such a weighty year. But for the third man in that trio from 2020, the answer to what's different went beyond a sporting event.
“There’s more hope coming back,” said Jimmy Goheen, KSU Class of 1998. “I’ve been vaccinated. People are getting vaccinated.”
Ditto for Ed Humes. His tip bucket may be nearly empty, but his outlook is glass-half-full.
“Everybody’s getting vaccinated and all that good stuff. Everybody’s doing their part, so it’s going to get better,” said Humes.
