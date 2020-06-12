KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Big 12 announced Friday evening that it has extended its agreement with Kansas City to host the Big 12 Men and Women's basketball tournaments.
Kansas City will host the events through 2025 with the new agreement.
“We were all looking forward to having our basketball championships back together in Kansas City in 2020," said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. "While the pandemic didn’t allow that to happen, this extension provides an additional year for our institutions and fans to take part in the Big 12 basketball atmosphere that has become synonymous with Kansas City."
The Sprint Center will host the men's tournament, while Municipal Auditorium will host the women's tournament.
"We are excited and grateful that the Big 12 Conference has decided to extend our agreement to host both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships through 2025," said Kathy Nelson, the President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.