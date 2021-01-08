KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Friday compared U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.
Biden made the comparison during a press conference Friday after a reporter asked him whether or not Hawley and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) should resign.
“They’re part of the big lie,” Biden said. “Goebbels and the great lie. You keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie.”
Goebbels was a key figure in the rise of power of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Hawley on Friday responded, calling it "utterly shameful."
His full comments:
"President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments."
(0) comments
