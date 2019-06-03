KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A bicyclist is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a vehicle.
Police said that on Monday just before 5:30 p.m., a car hit a bicyclist at 31st and Roanoke. The car did stop during the incident.
The bicyclist has life-threatening injuries as a result.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
