KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.
At about 1:09 a.m., police were called to eastbound 210 Hwy and N. Pleasant Ave. on a car vs. bicycle accident.
When they arrived, they found a silver Pontiac Vibe had struck a male on his bicycle.
The Pontiac was traveling eastbound and left the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck the male on the bicycle.
The bicyclist was riding westbound on the eastbound shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and the passenger of the Pontiac were not injured.
Driver of the Pontiac is being investigated for possible impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.