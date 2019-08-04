INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - A bicyclist was struck and killed in Independence early Sunday morning.
At about 2:45 a.m., Independence police were called to E. College St. and N. Emery St. on a crash involving a bicycle and a SUV.
The bicyclist was traveling south on Emery St. when it failed to stop for a stop sign and rode into the path of a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling west on College.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
Police have not released the identity of the bicyclist killed, pending family notification and are continuing to investigate the accident.
