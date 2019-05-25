Belton, MO (KCTV) - The City of Belton will conduct a test of the siren system on Saturday morning after citizens reported they were unable to hear the sirens during Friday evening storms.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, the sirens will be tested and will consist of multiple tests of the entire system, as well as individual tests of the 17 sirens throughout the city.
The City of Belton is conducting this test after receiving reports from citizens that the sirens could not be heard during Friday evening's storms.
The Belton Emergency Management Agency are set to have personnel stationed at each siren to determine if there are any problems.
The public is being asked to refrain from contacting dispatch in regard to the siren test.
According to the city, a test notification will also be sent out via the Everbridge telephone warning system.
The test is expected to take at least one hour to complete.
