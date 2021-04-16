BELTON, MO. (KCTV) -- For 14 years, the Belton community has waited for the killer of Kara Kopetsky to be brought to justice.
That day was on Thursday when a jury found Kylr Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder for the death of Jessica Runions.
The community of Belton has shown support for both families in a movement that started on social media.
Bright teal and purple ribbons have lined the streets of downtown Belton.
"It's really nice to see the community come together for this," said Tara Murphy, an owner of a restaurant in Belton. "The purple is for Kara, it was her favorite color. The teal is for Jessica."
The ribbons call on people to remember their names and to show love for their families.
Other businesses have joined in as well.
"We waited and we waited to see what had happened and it's just really sad," said Brooke Ratliff.
The Belton Police Department issued a statement following the verdict:
The Belton Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.
While we know this verdict will never fill the void left by the loss of their loved ones, we do hope that the justice system has brought the families some sense of peace.
We commend all those who came forward to testify and speak for these young women.
We would also like to thank all those from other law enforcement agencies and the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office who worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served in these cases.
