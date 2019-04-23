BELTON, MO (KCTV) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed in Belton on March 20.
The Belton police are looking for Joshua “Landon” Hance as a person of interest in the homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of March 20.
Hance is described as a 34-year-old male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Just after midnight on March 20, Belton police were called to the 300 block of Grand St. on a reported shooting.
On arrival, they found 40-year-old Jeremy Kitscher of Belton and listed him in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hance is asked to contact the Belton Police at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
