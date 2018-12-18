Belton Mayor’s Christmas Tree re-decorating ceremony scheduled after vandals destroy it

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Grinch struck early in Belton.
Friday night, someone did over a $1,000 of damage to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree. They destroyed shatter-proof ornaments and stole others. The tree itself was also damaged.
Park workers were out Tuesday trying to pick up some of the pieces.
Even though it's disappointing, City Manager Alexa Barton says they're ready to redecorate the tree and have it shining once again.
"It's a time of forgiveness. It's a time of looking forward, and it's a time of being in the moment and celebrating what we have and so we are going to regroup and we are going to put this Christmas tree back together," she said.
There is a re-decorating ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and a relighting at dusk.
The police department will increase their patrols and a local business has offered a quote to install cameras in the park.
Barton says police have received tips as to who the vandals may be.
