FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A family says they let their guard down when a stranger claimed to be a military man and brought kids along to sell them a used car. What Kathy and Jerry Rhea didn’t know at the time was the odometer on the car they bought was rolled back thousands of miles.
Investigators believe Wilfred Albanese, 48, and Susan L. Cunningham, 47, used the same odometer fraud scam at least 48 times when they sold cars to victims in Kansas and Missouri. According to court records, Albanese and Cunningham disabled check engine lights and manipulated odometers to make quick cash.
Kathy and Jerry Rhea agreed to meet the couple to buy a Ford Explorer because they thought the vehicle had low mileage. They now call the Explorer their first and last Craigslist purchase.
“He said that he was in the military and had been deployed four different times,” Jerry Rhea said. “That was the reason it was low mileage. He showed me his marine tattoo on his neck.”
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Nate Bradley says that was just one of many lies that Albanese and Cunningham told dozens of unsuspecting victims.
“He never served in the Marine Corp,” Bradley said. “People assumed when they saw that Marine Corps symbol this person is honorable, this person has integrity this person would fit those Marine Corps values. Well he did not.”
The Rhea’s say Albanese had an answer to every question they asked.
“I even thanked him for his service to our country,” Kathy Rhea said. “We gave him the cash and he kissed me on the cheek. We were really scammed.”
During a nearly five-year long investigation, Bradley says he discovered Albanese and Cunningham bought older, high mileage vehicles then fraudulently altered odometers to sell them at higher prices. “The crime has actually gotten I think easier with a little bit of knowhow,” Bradley said.
Bradley says Albanese and Cunningham rolled odometers back between 50,000-175,000 miles. “These are some vehicles that should not have been on the road,” Bradley said. “They should have been at a scrap yard.”
The Rhea’s learned that the hard way when the car they bought got stuck in gear. Jerry Rhea tried to take a look underneath to figure out what was wrong.
“It rolled back up onto my chest,” Jerry Rhea said. “I was hollering at Kathy to come out to put on the breaks.”
An ambulance rushed Jerry to the hospital for injuries from being crushed.
“So frightening. Of course, I was in shock,” Kathy Rhea said while thinking back to that day. “It was a $100,000 day.”
Another victim needed a dependable car for a very important reason.
“Her son had been diagnosed with cancer and she needed a reliable vehicle to transport him back and forth to KU Medical Center for his chemo treatments,” Bradley said. “Almost a day later after she made the purchase the transmission went out. Then the engine went out.”
Bradley says used car buyers must buy their own CARFAX or vehicle history reports to protect themselves. Don’t trust a report brought by a seller because they can be photoshopped and faked.
Albanese and Cunningham’s suspected scheme ended after they were indicted for 20-counts including conspiracy, odometer tampering and aggravated identity theft.
“This is how they make a living scamming people,” Kathy Rhea said.
Investigators also recommend conducting online car sales at internet exchange zones during daylight hours at a police station. If someone isn’t willing to meet you there, that should be a red flag.
CARFAX does offer a free Odometer Fraud Check. You’ll have to enter a VIN number and your email address at https://www.carfax.com/press/resources/odometer
